Columbus weather forecast: Springlike weather in late December

High pressure had slipped east of the region, with southerly flow of unseasonably warm air pushing the thermometer past 60 degrees. In 2016, we hit a record high of 69 degrees the day after Christmas in a similar pattern.

Clouds will slowly increase this evening ahead of a weak cold front to the west, but moisture is limited, and only a few light showers or sprinkles are expected early Friday.

Rain is moving into Arizona ahead of a second Pacific storm this week, bringing rain and cool weather (low 50s) in the Phoenix area through Friday, before moving out over the weekend.

The storm will head toward the Great Lakes later in the weekend, accompanied by rain late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon in Ohio, and we could have a soaking inch in places. A strong cold front trailing low pressure will blast through Sunday night, ushering in seasonably cold weather and a few flurries early next week.

Thursday: Partly sunny, very mild. High 61

Tonight: Clouds increase, sprinkles possible late. Low 49

Friday: Cloudy, shower early, little cooler. High 58

Saturday: Partly sunny, clouds p.m. High 56 (37)

Sunday: Rainy day. High 55 (47)

Monday: Rain/snow shower, colder, some sun. High 39 (34)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, cold. High 35 (27)

New Year’s Day: Sunny. High 41 (24)

Have a great holiday week! -Ben