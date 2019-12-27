Columbus weather forecast: Spring in late December continues

High pressure will build in from the west, with gradual clearing and a continuation of unseasonably mild weather through the weekend.
Clouds will slowly increase Saturday afternoon ahead of a storm bringing rain to the Desert Southwest today. Low pressure will travel from the Texas Panhandle to near Duluth, Minnesota by late Sunday and then slow down, accompanied by widespread rain and breezy weather for the final big travel day.
A cold front will push through Sunday night, ending the rain and ushering in seasonable weather next week through New Year’s Day, with drier weather.
Friday: Partly sunny, very mild. High 62
Tonight: Partly cloudy, little cooler, light fog. Low 40
Saturday: Partly sunny, clouds later. High 56
Sunday: Rainy day, breezy. High 63 (52)
Monday: Rain/snow shower, colder, some sun. High 45 (38)
Tuesday: Partly sunny, cold. High 37 (27)
New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny. High 41 (24)
Thursday: Cloudy, few showers. High 40 (33)
Have a great holiday weekend! -Ben