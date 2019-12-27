Columbus weather forecast: Spring in late December continues

QUICK WEATHER

Today: Chance of an isolated shower, mostly cloudy, late clearing. High 58 Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, cool. Low 37 Saturday: Partly sunny, rain at night. High 57 Sunday: Rainy day, breezy. 60/47 Monday: Few flurries possible, windy and mostly cloudy. 42/31

FORECAST DISCUSSION: Happy Friday, Fri-YAY! Thank goodness for short work weeks, right?

Any sprinkles and drizzle will diminish as a weak front crosses and exits Central Ohio today. There is still plenty of moisture in the air so the sky will only go from cloudy to partly sunny. Despite that high temperatures will still reach into the mid to upper 50s with a west-southwest breeze between 5-10 miles per hour. It will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight. It will be colder with lows will be around 40.

The weekend will still be unseasonably mild. Saturday will be a dry day with rain at night. Sunday will be rainy and breezy during the day, drying out some at night. Monday will be cooler with a slight chance of morning showers. It will be cold on Tuesday with a chance of flurries and highs in the upper 30s. We will greet the New Year with temps in the 20s New Year’s Eve. New Year’s Day will be sunny but highs will barely make it to 40.