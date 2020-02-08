Snowy Saturday, wintry mix coming Sunday evening to central Ohio

After an extended absence, real winter has returned to central Ohio!

A disturbance lifting across the Ohio Valley is generating periods of snow, briefly heavy, totaling upwards of 1″ so far from Columbus south (less north). The temperature has stayed below freezing, and slushy roads will turn potentially slick tonight, after the afternoon snow tapers off to flurries by evening. All of this in the wake of Friday morning’s first real snow (1-3″) since Dec. 15-16!

Conditions will briefly dry out tonight and early Sunday, but a storm coming out of the Mid-Mississippi Valley late in the day will bring a wintry mix in the evening, changing to a chilly rain overnight, as a frontal system lifts north.

Rain will linger Monday morning, until the front sags south of the region midday. Tuesday will be dry, though a wave of light precipitation will skirt the Ohio River. High pressure will keep things seasonably cool and dry through Wednesday.

A potent storm will track out of the southern Plains Thursday across Tennessee, with another round of wintry weather likely, and possibly more accumulating snow for Ohio.

Saturday: Snow tapering off late afternoon (1″), cold. High 32

Tonight: Stray flurries early, slick spots. Low 25

Sunday: Some sun, clouds return, wintry mix late. High 38

Sunday Night: Periods of rain, rising to 41.

Monday: Morning rain, clearing p.m. High 41

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 41 (31)

Wednesday: Some sun, clouds increase. High 42 (28)

Thursday: Light snow, breezy. High 36 (31)

Friday: Partly sunny, brisk, cold. High 32 (23)

Have a good weekend! -Ben