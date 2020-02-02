Columbus weather forecast: Skies finally brighten for first time in nearly two weeks







We had our tenth consecutive overcast day in central Ohio Saturday, which appears to be a recent record. Weak systems passing north and south provideD little wind to stir the circulation, which trapped low-level moisture, when the sun angle is low.

A batch of rain/snow showers crossed the state early this morning, with temperatures stuck in the 30s. Things will change quickly for the better.

High pressure in the northern Gulf and low pressure tracking across southern Canada will generate increasing southwesterly winds, which will warm things up dramatically into the 50s and scour out the shallow moisture.

The reprieve from the cloudiness will be short-lived, as a frontal system stalls along the Mississippi/Ohio Valleys, and low pressure waves track northeast Tuesday and Wednesday, with periods of rain and mild weather. Colder air will filter back in behind the front midweek, and rain could end as wet snow.

Sunday: Clouds give way to p.m. sun, windy, mild. High 56

Monday: Sun and high clouds. High 58 (35)

Tuesday: Rainy, mild. High 56 (47)

Wednesday: Rain/snow, cooler. High 38 (34)

Thursday: Rain/snow, cold. High 40 (34)

Friday: Snow showers, brisk. High 38 (30)

Saturday: Light snow. High 36 (29)





