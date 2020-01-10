Columbus weather forecast: Rounds of rain and mild temperatures

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Rain, showers, breezy and mild. High 59

Tonight: Rain, showers, breezy and mild. Low 55

Saturday: Rain, showers, windy, chance of thunder. High 66

Sunday: Partly cloudy, cool. 43/38

Monday: Mostly cloudy, mild. 51/34



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

As you can tell this morning it is an unseasonably mild day. The high temperature will be in record setting territory in the upper 50s, the record is 59 set in 1975. Rain and scattered showers are moving across the state. Up to a half inch of rain will be possible today with about an inch and a half to two inches for the weekend, by Sunday morning.

Saturday the rain will be moderate to heavy with even a slight chance of thunder and a very spring-like high in the mid to upper 60s. Rain tapers off Saturday night and Sunday will be mostly cloudy and drying out. Highs will be around 45.



I hope you have a great day!

Bob