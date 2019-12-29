Columbus weather forecast: Rainy, mild Sunday, turning colder with flurries

Flood Watch Southern Ohio for up to 2 Inches of Rain

Intensifying low pressure in the Upper Midwest will pull a warm front north across Ohio, producing pockets of moderate to heavy rain into the afternoon, with ponding on roadways affecting travel.

A trailing cold front moving in from the west and a secondary low-pressure wave lifting north from Tennessee this evening will generate bands of showers and an embedded gusty thunderstorm, with southerly winds reaching 20-30 mph.

The temperature will rise to near 60 and hold steady through the early part of the overnight, and only fall to around 50 Monday morning as the last of the rain exits to the east. Cooler, drier air will allow the temperature to fall back through the 40s tomorrow, with a few passing showers.

Low pressure over the Great Lakes will draw down colder air on Tuesday, accompanied by snow showers that could leave minor accumulations, when it will finally feel like winter.

After a dry, seasonably chilly New Year’s Day, the next system coming out of the southwest will bring rain and mild temperatures Thursday into Friday. Another chance for rain is likely later in the weekend.

Sunday: Rainy day, breezy. High 58

Tonight: Showers, windy at times, mild. Low 49

Monday: Morning showers near 50, breezy, turning cooler. Falling to 40

Tuesday: Brisk, colder. rain/snow showers. High 35 (31)

New Year’s Day: Partly sunny. High 37 (23)

Thursday: Cloud return, showers later. High 45 (29)

Friday: Showers, mild. High 50 (39)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High 46 (36)

Have a good week! -Ben