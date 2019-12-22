Columbus weather forecast: Mild week for holiday travel

Happy Sunday!

Hard to imagine a nicer stretch of weather heading into the holiday travel period! Perfect weather for last-minute holiday shopping and outdoor chores.

High pressure will hold sway from southeastern Canada to the southern Plains through midweek, with a light southerly flow bringing a gradual warming trend, pushing afternoon highs into the low 50s — more than 10 degrees above normal — under mostly sunny skies.

A large storm in the Southeast will push offshore, but heavy rain impacting major hubs like Charlotte and Atlanta could have some ripple effects on air travel, where heavy rain, high winds and coastal flooding are a concern. Another storm diving south across California will mainly affect the West Coast and Mountain West, with heavy snows in the central and southern Rockies early in the week.

Our weather will remain unseasonably mild and tranquil through Christmas Day, with some cloudiness later in the week as low pressure passes north of the Great Lakes. Our next opportunity for rain will hold off until Friday night into the weekend with low pressure in the Central states dragging a cold front through Ohio on Sunday. That will usher in more typical winter weather for the closing days of December.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, mild. High 49

Tonight: Mainly clear, cold. Low 28

Monday: Sunny, mild. High 51

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 49 (31)

Christmas Day: Partly cloudy. High 53 (32)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 54 (38)

Friday: Cloudy, sprinkle. High 49 (41)

Saturday: Showers. High 51 (41)

Sunday: Brisk, colder. High 41 (34)

Have a great week! -Ben