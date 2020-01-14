Columbus weather forecast: Mild mid-week, cooler by the weekend

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, mild. High 54

Mostly cloudy, mild. High 54 Tonight: Partly cloudy, brisk. Low 35

Partly cloudy, brisk. Low 35 Wednesday: Partly cloudy, afternoon rain. High 55

Partly cloudy, afternoon rain. High 55 Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. 31/40

Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. 31/40 Friday: Partly sunny, rain and snow to all rain at night. 25/45

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It will stay mostly cloudy today but the showers south of the Ohio River may move into our southernmost counties this morning, then continue to move away from the state this morning. The warm front that will continue to lift into north and northeast Ohio is drawing in a southerly breeze and warmer air. The afternoon high will be in the mid-50s.We will be between that departing system and one that will fizzle out as it heads our way late. Tonight will just be partly cloudy with the low in the low to mid-30s.

A stronger storm will develop out of the Rockies and by tomorrow it will link cold air from the north with Gulf moisture as it heads into the country’s midsection. It appears that low pressure with this storm will lift north so we will get rain while snow and wintry precipitation will head into the Great Lakes. Behind that rain much colder air moves into the Ohio Valley. We will go from a high in the 50s to a morning low around freezing Thursday morning. Friday will start with a rain, snow mix that will change to rain. Hello, January.

Enjoy your mild Tuesday!!

Bob