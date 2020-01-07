Columbus weather forecast: Mainly quiet today, changes on the way

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy, cold. Low 28 Tuesday: Partly sunny, flurries late. High 42 Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, brisk wind, cold. 35/21 Thursday: Mostly cloudy, windy. 46/23 FORECAST DISCUSSION: Despite a cold front that crossed the state last night and the lingering cloud cover Live VIPIR Radar is all but clear this morning. A few post frontal sprinkles are possible. It’s cold and breezy to start this first full week of 2020. High pressure will build into the region so the low clouds will make their way towards eastern Ohio. So the middle of the day will be sunny. This afternoon more high clouds will come into Central Ohio. Afternoon highs will be around 40, around five degrees above “normal”. It will be mostly cloudy by daybreak tomorrow morning again with lows near freezing.

Tomorrow will be a mixed sky type of day with some sunshine but periods of cloudiness. It will be a dry and chilly day with a chance of a flurries, mainly south, tomorrow night. Highs will be in the low-40s range.

Wednesday will be sunny but cold and brisk with highs in the 30s. Thursday will be milder and windy with highs in the 40s.