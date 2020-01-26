Lots of clouds, but little snow for central Ohio

Winter is back this week, though with no major storms, just lots of clouds and scattered snow showers mixed with drizzle at times.

In the wake of our latest weekend storm. a chilly flow will persist along with shallow moisture conducive to spotty drizzle, which will create a few slick spots late tonight as the temperature dips to near 30 degrees.

Overcast skies will linger on Monday, as a storm passes well south of the Buckeye State. A series of weak impulses in the flow will trigger some flurries and sprinkles late Tuesday and again on Friday. A southern storm will try to link up with a clipper system over the weekend, with a wintry mix possible Saturday followed by a shot of arctic air and snow showers Sunday.

Tonight: Cloudy, spotty freezing drizzle. Low 30

Monday: Cloudy, cold. High 35 (30)

Tuesday: Cloudy, cold, flurries p.m. High 36 (30)

Wednesday: Few flurries, brisk. High 34 (28)

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 37 (26)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, rain/snow showers p.m. High 41 (29)

Saturday: Cloudy, light rain/snow. High 38 (30)

Have a good evening! -Ben