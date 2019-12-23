Columbus weather forecast: Hint of spring in late December weather

High pressure entrenched in the East and midsection of the country will promote mostly sunny skies and mild weather, with temperatures surpassing 50 most days. A slight cool-down Tuesday associated with a weak backdoor cold front will drop temperatures a few degrees before washing out.

A broad southwesterly flow around high pressure over the Mid-Atlantic means a very mild Christmas Day through the remainder of the week. Some clouds will return late week as moisture increases ahead of low pressure in the Plains, but no rain is expected until the weekend.

A large storm in the Southeast will finally drift off the coast Tuesday, bringing an end to soaking rain. A storm in the West bringing rain to Southern California and mountain snow will head northeast through the holiday, passing far to the west of Ohio.

Our next opportunity for rain will develop over the weekend, as low pressure moves through the Great Lakes, bringing a moist, mild southerly flow. Eventually, a cold front will cross the state Sunday, with a return to more seasonable winter temperatures next week.

Tonight: Some clouds, cold. Low 31

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 50

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, breezy, mild. High 55 (33)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 54 (41)

Friday: Cloudy, sprinkle. High 54 (42)

Saturday: Showers. High 51 (41)

Sunday: Showers, cooler. High 44 (39)

Have a great week! -Ben