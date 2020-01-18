Columbus, central Ohio to be hit by wind, cold blast; watch for refreeze

We could not ask for a soggier start to the weekend as freezing rain transitioned to rain after daybreak, with a soaking .50 to .75 inch falling. Northern Ohio has seen mostly snow, mixed with freezing rain, totaling 3-5 inches, in a deeper layer of cold air north.

Deepening low pressure over the central Great Lakes that drew mild air aloft and caused our wintry mix will move into Ontario, and winds will increase through the evening hours as the rain pulls off to the east. A blast of arctic air will follow, sending temperatures plummeting overnight into the teens and low 20s, so watch out for icing where there is standing water.

Lake-effect snow flurries will be prevalent with the frigid weather Sunday and Monday, especially with the lakes unfrozen at a record late date in January. Light accumulations will occur in narrow bands of streamers. The wind chill will be in the single digits or near 0, so true winter is here.

High pressure will build in through the early part of the week, with crisp sunshine. Temperatures will slowly moderate with a light southerly flow by Wednesday. Another storm coming out of the southwest will bring rain Friday into Saturday.

Quick Forecast