Columbus weather forecast: Foggy start gives way to bright sun

Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah!

Thick fog formed as expected early today above cool, moist ground, with light winds and a weak cold front, which added a little lift to the shallow layer of moisture that cooled and condensed into dense freezing fog. These are the longest nights of the year (15 hours), conducive to fog formation, which is a cloud on the ground. Daytime heating finally evaporated the fog midday.

Expansive high pressure entrenched in the East and extending back to the midsection of the country will promote fair weather and a mild southerly flow through the week. Another weak cold front will slip south on Thursday, bringing an increase in clouds but little in the way of chillier air.

A storm in the West is bringing rain and cool temperatures for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at Glendale, AZ, which will lift out of the region later in the day tomorrow, although a few showers could return on Friday in the desert. The weather looks dry and mild on game day Saturday, with a high of 58.

The buckled jet stream will force these storms around the ridge in the Plains, while keeping us shielded from rain. Later in the weekend, the pattern will shift and rain will arrive late Saturday and Sunday, followed by seasonably cold weather next week.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 49

Christmas Eve: Mainly clear, cold, fog again late. Low 33

Christmas Day: Early fog, then mostly sunny, breezy, mild. High 56

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 58 (40)

Friday: Clouds, still mild. High 55 (43)

Saturday: Overcast, breezy, rain at night. High 55 (40)

Sunday: Showers, mild. High 50 (42)

Monday: Brisk, colder, flurry. High 38 (33)

Have a wonderful holiday! -Ben