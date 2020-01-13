Columbus weather forecast: drying out today, still mild

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, mild. High 50

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chilly. Low 37

Tuesday: Partly sunny, slight chance of sprinkles. High 58

Wednesday: Partly sunny, afternoon showers. 33/52

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. 35/43



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The light showers/sprinkles will continue to the north as high pressure lifts into the state from the south. That will take quite a bit of the dampness out of the air. The clouds won’t be as thick so the sky will become mostly cloudy to partly sunny. The afternoon high will be around 50 in Columbus, cooler northwest and much warmer southeast. It will be mostly cloudy and cool tonight with the low around 38.



Tomorrow will be a mixed sky type of day with some sunshine but periods of cloudiness. A few sprinkles are possible early. The high will be around 57.

Wednesday will start clear with high pressure hanging on but there will be showers later in the afternoon. Wednesday’s high will be in the upper 50s. Sunshine returns Thursday with a brisk breeze and cooler air. Highs will be near 40 again. Friday will be rainy and breezy.

I hope you have a great Monday!

Bob