Columbus weather forecast: Chilly weekend, snow showers early Sunday

The cold moderated a little after a frigid start to the weekend, but a gusty south wind held wind chill to the teens and low 20s, even as the temperature rebounded to freezing.

High clouds streaming in ahead of a disturbance crossing the Great Lakes will thicken up tonight, and a band of snow showers will move through central and northern Ohio tonight and early Sunday, with a light accumulation in places.

The band of light snow or flurries will progress southeast through midday, while skies remain generally cloudy, holding temperatures in the mid-30s.

Sunshine returns briefly on Monday, with milder readings in the low to mid-40s. Clouds will return in the afternoon, accompanied by rain in the evening and overnight, which will persist on Tuesday, as a system crosses the central Plains and Upper Midwest.

Another shot of moderately cold air will follow the middle of next week.