Columbus weather forecast: Chilly weekend, snow showers early Sunday

The cold moderated a little after a frigid start to the weekend, but a gusty south wind held wind chill to the teens and low 20s, even as the temperature rebounded to freezing.

High clouds streaming in ahead of a disturbance crossing the Great Lakes will thicken up tonight, and a band of snow showers will move through central and northern Ohio tonight and early Sunday, with a light accumulation in places.

The band of light snow or flurries will progress southeast through midday, while skies remain generally cloudy, holding temperatures in the mid-30s.

Sunshine returns briefly on Monday, with milder readings in the low to mid-40s. Clouds will return in the afternoon, accompanied by rain in the evening and overnight, which will persist on Tuesday, as a system crosses the central Plains and Upper Midwest.

Another shot of moderately cold air will follow the middle of next week.

  • Saturday: Sun and high clouds. High 36
  • Tonight: Clouds thicken, light snow showers. Low 31
  • Sunday: Early snow showers, gray and chilly. High 36
  • Monday: Partly sunny, cloudy p.m, rain late. High 43 (25)
  • Tuesday: Showers, mild. High 49 (40)
  • Wednesday: Clouds and sun, few flurries, colder. High 35 (29)
  • Thursday: Cold sunshine. High 28 (19)
  • Friday: Sunny. High 36 (15)

