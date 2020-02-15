Columbus weather forecast: Chilly weekend, snow showers early Sunday

The cold moderated a little after a frigid start to the weekend, but a gusty south wind held wind chill to the teens and low 20s, even as the temperature rebounded to freezing.
High clouds streaming in ahead of a disturbance crossing the Great Lakes will thicken up tonight, and a band of snow showers will move through central and northern Ohio tonight and early Sunday, with a light accumulation in places.
The band of light snow or flurries will progress southeast through midday, while skies remain generally cloudy, holding temperatures in the mid-30s.
Sunshine returns briefly on Monday, with milder readings in the low to mid-40s. Clouds will return in the afternoon, accompanied by rain in the evening and overnight, which will persist on Tuesday, as a system crosses the central Plains and Upper Midwest.
Another shot of moderately cold air will follow the middle of next week.
- Saturday: Sun and high clouds. High 36
- Tonight: Clouds thicken, light snow showers. Low 31
- Sunday: Early snow showers, gray and chilly. High 36
- Monday: Partly sunny, cloudy p.m, rain late. High 43 (25)
- Tuesday: Showers, mild. High 49 (40)
- Wednesday: Clouds and sun, few flurries, colder. High 35 (29)
- Thursday: Cold sunshine. High 28 (19)
- Friday: Sunny. High 36 (15)