Columbus weather forecast: Beautiful Christmas

Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah

Expansive high pressure entrenched in the East and extending back to the midsection of the country will promote fair weather and mild temperatures in a light southerly flow. High clouds will slow the fall in temperature overnight and limit any early morning fog to light and patchy east of Columbus.

A southwesterly flow of mild, moist air brings an increase in cloudiness on Thursday, but outside of a sprinkle, the weather will remain dry for travel. Highs will again soar into the mid- to upper 50s.

A cold front will slip through central Ohio early Friday, but lacking in chilly air, the temperature will dip only slightly to the low and mid-50s during the day.

The buckled jet stream will force Western storms around the ridge, tracking from the Mountain West to the adjacent Plains, while keeping us shielded from rain until late Saturday night and Sunday morning. Seasonably cold weather will return next week, with a few snow showers on Monday.

Christmas Day: Mainly sunny, mild. High 56

Tonight: Partly cloudy, not as cold. Low 40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 57 (41)

Friday: Cloudy, early sprinkle. High 54 (43)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, mild, rain at night. High 57 (44)

Sunday: Showers, mild. High 52 (43)

Monday: Brisk, colder, flurry, some sun. High 38 (32)

Have a wonderful holiday! -Ben