Columbus weather forecast: A warming trend starts today, and rain on the way

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. High 49

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy, rain late. Low 44

Friday: Rain showers, windy, unseasonably mild. High 58

Saturday: Rain, moderate to heavy, chance of thunder. 63/55

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, windy. 45/35



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

High pressure that moved across Ohio yesterday is still moving east today. That means sunshine will fade a bit behind increasing high clouds especially this afternoon. It will warm up well above “normal” (36) with a high around 49 degrees. It will be breezy as well with some gusty winds near 30 miles per hour possible. Tonight the southerly flow will keep us very mild with lows around 45 but rain showers will move in overnight.

Tomorrow will be even more unseasonably mild with highs in the upper 50s (the record is 59) with scattered rain and showers moving across the state. Up to a quarter inch of rain will be possible.

Saturday the rain will be moderate to heavy with even a slight chance of thunder and a very spring-like high in the mid to upper 60s. Rain totals will be from 1 to 2 inches Saturday. Rain tapers off Saturday night and Sunday will be mostly cloudy and drying out. Highs will be around 45.



Monday: Cloudy, mild. 51/36

Tuesday: Partly sunny, showers. 53/40

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 50/38

I hope you have a great day!