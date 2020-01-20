Columbus weather: Arctic air sticks around today

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, brisk and cold. High 25

Partly sunny, brisk and cold. High 25 Tonight: Mainly clear, bitter cold. Low 14

Mainly clear, bitter cold. Low 14 Tuesday: Frigid morning, mostly sunny. High 30

Frigid morning, mostly sunny. High 30 Wednesday: Mostly sunny, milder. 19/38

Mostly sunny, milder. 19/38 Thursday: Clouds return, mild. 25/44

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Martin Luther King Jr Day is starting out cold with a few scattered flurries or isolated light snow. Temperatures are around 15 and the wind makes it feel like it’s around 5, at least above zero. So dress warmly this morning. Temperatures won’t recover a lot today.

Central Ohio is going to get more of the benefits of huge surface high pressure that will stay centered to our west today. Skies will be partly sunny and winds will be less than ten miles per hour. It will still be a cold day with that high bringing in more Arctic air though. The high will be in the mid to upper 20s and wind chill will still be about 15. Tonight’s low temperature will be about 15 under mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow won’t be quite as cold as today. Temperatures will climb up to near freezing. In fact as the big western high moves east across the middle Ohio River Valley our temperatures will moderate a little every day this week. With the flow from the west and then from the south by the weekend we will go from the upper 30s Wednesday to the mid to upper 40s by Friday.

I hope you stay warm today!

Bob