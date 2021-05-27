Columbus Memorial Day weekend forecast starts with a chill

Thursday was the first day in the last 10 days not to hit 80° or higher, but still stayed slightly above normal for temps, but a weather system is moving in from the west heading into Friday. This will bring rain, and some big changes right in time of for the weekend.

WHAT IS GOING TO BRING THE BIG CHANGES:

We have a low that will track across our area on Friday. This will bring up showers, and some storms, especially in the southeast part of the state. Temps will register about a half dozen or so below normal on Friday with on/off showers and storms.

Later in the day on Friday, storm chances will go down, and the winds will shift around to a more northerly direction on the backside of this low. This will drop temps back into the 60s later in the day on Friday.

The disturbance will be slow to exit on Saturday, and being to our east, we will see a brisk northerly flow on Saturday with very cool temps running nearly a dozen and a half below normal with scattered rain showers expected and breezy conditions Saturday. We will not be in record territory, but it will be cool, with temps barely at 60, with 50s expected north as the highs.

Saturday night the disturbance will exit east and skies will star to clear with lows in the mid to upper 40s, again not records, but cool. Sunday will see clearing skies, more sunshine, but temps near 10 off the normal near 70.

For Memorial Day Monday expect another brisk start to the day with temps near 50 in the morning and climbing to the middle 70s with plenty of sunshine on Monday. It should be good weather for plans outdoors on Monday.

Just do not forget the sunscreen on Sunday & Monday, even with cool temps, the sun is blasting us this time of the year. In fact, by late morning to mid afternoon the UV index values will push into the high to very high range, so sunscreen is a must!

-Dave