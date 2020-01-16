Columbus forecast: Chilling breeze today, winter cold on the way

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST



Today: Cloudy morning, brighter afternoon, breezy. High 36

Cloudy morning, brighter afternoon, breezy. High 36 Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold and breezy. Low 22

Partly cloudy, cold and breezy. Low 22 Friday: Partly sunny, brisk and cold. High 34

Partly sunny, brisk and cold. High 34 Saturday: Rain and snow early, becoming all rain. 30/49

Rain and snow early, becoming all rain. 30/49 Sunday: Partly sunny, cold. 20/27





FORECAST DISCUSSION:



High pressure out of the west will build into the region today. So we will go gradually from cloudy skies this morning to mostly sunny late afternoon. The wind will be a challenge all day. While the daytime temperature will hold steady in the low to mid-30s, the wind chill will drop into the low 20s. Wind speeds will increase to nearly 20 miles per hour, definitely putting a bite in the air. Tonight the winds won’t be as bad, down to around ten miles per hour. Wind chills will still be in the teens. The low will be about 22 with partly cloudy skies.





Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and cold. The high will be in the “normal” range around 34. Light snow moves into the area tomorrow night, light snow that will change to rain Saturday morning. Saturday will be a rainy day with highs around 50. Then it gets cold. High temperatures Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be in the 20s.

Stay warm,

Bob