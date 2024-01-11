COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — We’ve enjoyed a fairly mild winter so far, but that’s about to change this weekend.

Progressively colder air will be drawn southward behind a powerful storm tracking across the Great Lakes into eastern Canada.

A substantial snowfall and deepening snow cover across the Midwest and Great Lakes will provide some conditioning of the arctic air, preventing much modification.

An arctic cold front will move through early Saturday, changing leftover moisture to snow showers. Temperatures will hover around 30 degrees, but the winds will be quite strong–between 30 and 40 mph, with some stronger gusts–causing the wind chill to fall into the teens.

Sunday will be dry and quite cold, as afternoon readings struggle to rise above 20 degrees. But even colder air will arrive early next week, after some light snow brushes the state Sunday night and Monday morning.

The wind chill Monday and Tuesday will drop below zero across Ohio, and as low as -20 in the northern part of the state.

Expect highs in the teens and lows in the single digits to start next week, with scattered flurries but no significant snowfalls, with the exception of heavy lake-effect accumulations in the northeastern part of the state.