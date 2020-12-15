Colder with a chance of snow this week, milder by the weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

This Morning: Partly cloudy, brisk and cold. Temperatures mainly in the 20s

Today: Partly sunny, chilly. High 35

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cold. Low 29

Wednesday: Light snow, wintry mix p.m. High 36

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 38 (31)

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 39 (27)

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy, breezy. High 44 (29)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Surface high pressure is taking its time clearing the sky as it has moved across the Great Lakes. Now it will continue to shift to the northeast today. It looks like skies won’t do much better than partly sunny and, with winds out of the northeast, today will be another chilly day. Afternoon temperatures will be about five degrees below normal, in the mid-30s.

Evening the clouds will get thicker but it should stay dry until early in the morning. Low pressure will track relentlessly across the south and up the east coast. We can expect some light snow generated on the backside of the system in Ohio during the day tomorrow. It appears the light snow will mix with rain and that the precipitation will linger and only move east as we get into the late afternoon or evening. Accumulations should stay around an inch. Icy and slick spots will develop.

The storm will dump many inches to a foot of snow as it makes it way up the east coast from the Carolinas to New England.

Cold air will follow that system here in Central Ohio for the end of the week followed by a bit of a warm-up for Saturday through Monday. Highs will be back in the 40s

I hope your Tuesday goes well!!

-Bob