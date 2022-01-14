Colder air will filter into Ohio behind a departing clipper system that brought a few sprinkles late Thursday yesterday evening and a wind shift to the northwest.

Lingering moisture will result in mostly cloudy Friday, with temperatures in the seasonal mid-30s in a northwesterly flow that taps moisture from the Great Lakes. A stray flurry is possible in the north.

High pressure will build in from the northwest, allowing skies to partially clear tonight, sending temperatures down into the teens early Saturday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy at times to start the weekend, with a chilly north wind and readings in the 20s in the afternoon.

A storm developing in the Plains will drop south Saturday well west of Ohio down to near the Gulf Coast, before swinging north Sunday along the eastern side of the Appalachians, as a weakening low drifts north into eastern Kentucky. Snow will develop late Sunday afternoon from the south, with a wintry mix in the southeastern corner of the state, tapering to flurries overnight. Several inches are likely to accumulate making roads slippery across central Ohio, with heavier amounts in the eastern counties of the state.

Monday will be windy and cold with lake-effect snow showers and temperatures in the 20s.

FORECAST

Friday: Cloudy, cold, flurry High: 36

Tonight: Clouds linger, cold. Low 21

Saturday: Mix clouds and sun, brisk. High 27

Sunday: Increasing clouds, snow late. High 34 (18)

Martin Luther King Day: Snow showers, blustery, cold. High 29 (23)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 35 (22)

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. High 38 (29)

Thursday: Partly sunny, colder. High 29 (19)