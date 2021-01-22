Colder weather returns just in time for the weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, cold, chance of morning flurries. High 32

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 17

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cold. High 29

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of snow and rain. High 36 (22)

Monday: AM snow to mix of rain and snow. 39 (32)

Tuesday: Mixed clouds, chance of snow early. High 35(28)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A dry cold front is pushing south of Central Ohio this morning. Snow showers have developed near the Great Lakes but precipitation is less likely in Central Ohio aside from a few stray flurries. It will stay mostly cloudy and cold in the wake of the front today with a cold northwest wind. Temperatures will only rise a few degrees above morning lows to around 30. Wind chills will be in the mid-20s.

High pressure from the northwest will move into the region tonight. Skies will clear with the colder and drier air. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper teens by daybreak.

The high will build into Ohio during the day tomorrow and then east of the state tomorrow night. It will be a sunny but cold day with highs near 30. Skies will become partly cloudy tomorrow night. Low temperatures will be in the low 20s.

Precipitation will develop on a weak boundary south of the Ohio River Sunday. As that front lifts north it will bring snow into the region. The snow will mix with or change into rain. Precipitation will be more widespread Sunday night and Monday.

Welcome to Friday, Fri-YAY!

-Bob