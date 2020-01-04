Colder, flurries to start the weekend, drying out Sunday

Cold air filtering in behind departing low pressure in the Northeast changed rain to snow, with little or no accumulation due to mild, wet ground. However, some slick spots could develop overnight as the temperature dips below freezing, with some clearing toward daybreak.

We will see a mix of clouds and sun on Sunday as an weak upper impulse goes by, then more sunshine later in the day and again on Monday. A southern disturbance will bring an opportunity for a little snow on Tuesday, followed by a brief shot of colder air. Mild conditions return Thursday and Friday, along some periods of rain.

Quick Forecast