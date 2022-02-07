QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chilly breeze, low 12

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high 32

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, warmer, high 42

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high 34

Friday: Mostly cloudy, rain later, some light snow to end, high 43

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

A rather dry cold front is pushing through our area this evening, and after a day with near normal temps in the upper 30s to near 40, we will start to see temps dropping quickly tonight behind the front. Most of us should be back in the upper to middle teens by midnight with overnight lows dropping to the lower teens with wind chills in the mid single digits.

Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy morning, but skies should start to thin out a bit during the day. With the cold start, we will have a slow go of it for a while as temps will slowly increase through the day and eventually will star tot warm back to the 30s by late afternoon. I think the high may occur after dark as we will drift back to around freezing.

Interestingly, we will have a warm front lifting north into Wednesday will will allow temps to take a very minor dip and then begin to climb as we head into Wednesday morning. I think Wednesday will be one of the two pretty decent melting days for our area, as highs will be in the lower 40s on Wednesday.

A cold front will push through Wednesday night into Thursday and temps will be about 10 degrees cooler on Thursday barely making it into the middle 30s. I expect that we will continue the streak of rather cloudy days on Thursday. Friday warmer air will surge north again with a warm front, and out ahead of the weekend cold front.

This will allow temps to push into the lower to middle 40s with a chance of rain returning by the afternoon and into the evening hours. There does not appear to be a ton of moisture with this cold front, but even so, I think it is possible we could have some light snow showers to end Friday overnight.

Saturday expect temps to fall through the day as temps will start in the mid 30s and will fall into the 20s during the day with skies slowly clearing out. This will set us up for a colder start on Sunday, but it should be the nicer of the two weekend days with sunshine and highs in the upper 20s.

Monday expect a few more clouds and highs back into the middle 30s.

-Dave