Colder air, brisk winds bring blast of winter to Central Ohio,

Cold Canadian high pressure will ridge southeast across the northern Plains and Great Lakes, bringing some clearing and even colder air to Ohio. Expect wind chills to hover around 10 degrees early Thursday under partly cloudy skies.

A storm moving through the Mid-Atlantic states left a light coating across southern Ohio overnight, totaling less than an inch. Temperatures will hover in the wintry 20s today. Skies will clear with the arrival of a cold Canadian high-pressure ridge Friday, with below-normal temperatures expected through the first part of the weekend.

Another Pacific storm will make the cross-country journey, bringing increasing clouds Saturday, and a period of snow Saturday night into Sunday morning, as a low-pressure system tracks near the I-70 corridor. Enough mild air will likely arrive to change snow to rain by Sunday morning. A secondary low will form along the Mid-Atlantic coast Sunday afternoon, spreading moderate snow farther east to the Eastern Seaboard.

Temperatures will briefly moderate Sunday afternoon with a brief surge of milder air, followed by falling temperatures and snow showers Monday and Tuesday.

Forecast

Thursday: Brisk winds, colder, mix clouds and sun. High 26

Tonight: Mainly clear, cold. Low 15

Friday: Bright sun. cold. High 28

Saturday: Becoming cloudy, snow at night. High 34 (20)

Sunday: Wintry mix to rain showers. High 41 (34)

Monday: Snow showers, colder. High 33 (28)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, flurries. High 32 (24)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 36 (19)