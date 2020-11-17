Cold, windy mid-week will lead to a milder weather by the weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

This Morning: Fair skies, windy and cold. Temp: 35-42

Today: Partly cloudy, windy and cold. High 43

Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Low 24

Wednesday: Sunny and cold. High 45

Thursday: Mostly sunny, blustery and milder. 33/60

Friday: A few clouds, breezy and mild. 42/63

Saturday: Few clouds, warm. 45/65

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Any leftover clouds from last night’s dry frontal passage will decrease this morning. It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny in Central Ohio. After last night’s weak clipper system high pressure is moving into the region from the southwest. Northwest winds will be around 15 mph with gusts to 25. The high temperature will be near 45. Wind chill will be in the 20s and 30s.

Tonight it will be mainly clear and temperatures will end up below normal at daybreak. The low will be in the mid-20s. There will be a chilly wind early but the winds will calm down by daybreak.

Tomorrow through the rest of the work week it looks like expansive high pressure will continue to give us sunny days and clear nights. Temperatures will be below normal through Wednesday but as the high drifts east a warming trend will cover Thursday through the weekend. A cold front will bring the next chances of rain late Sunday into early Monday.

I hope you have a great Tuesday.

-Bob