Cold weekend with flurries, snow likely Monday in Columbus, central Ohio

Scattered flurries will move east this afternoon as a minor impulse goes by. High pressure will drift across the region, so winds will be light, with breaks of sunshine this afternoon.

The next storm will develop along the Mid-Atlantic coast Saturday, while a separate upper-level wave crosses the Great Lakes, bringing some snow showers, possibly mixed with freezing drizzle in southeastern Ohio. Any accumulations will be less than a half-inch.

Drier, colder air will filter in behind the low-pressure area Sunday. Frigid air over the Upper Midwest will shift a little farther south and east, while the coldest air remains west of the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will start off in the upper 20s Friday and Saturday, then fall back into the low 20s during the day on Sunday, and the 10s Monday.

A wave of low pressure developing in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday will turn northeast along the western side of the Appalachians, bringing periods of snow beginning early Monday, ending by daybreak Tuesday Several inches of snow are likely, impacting the commute.

The cold will be reinforced through the first half of next week. Yet another storm could bring snow and a wintry mix Thursday, with moderating temperatures.

Forecast

Friday: Flurries end, some breaks of sun. High 29

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, flurry in spots. Low 20

Saturday: Cloudy, few snow showers. High 29

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, windy colder. High 22 (14)

Monday: Snow likely. High 18 (13)

Tuesday: Snow showers early, slick. High 25 (14)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 26 (10)

Thursday: Snow/rain mix. High 34 (20)