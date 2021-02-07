Cold weekend, light snow at times this week

A surge of arctic air arrived with brisk northwesterly winds and wind chills around zero today. Temperatures will remain in the teens despite plenty of sunshine, mixed with clouds at times.

Another nor’easter is bringing heavy to snow to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, with up to 6 inches of snow expected near the I-95 corridor from the nation’s capital to New York City and Boston.

A minor ripple will bring some cloudiness this evening and a few snow showers to the northern half of Ohio overnight, as temperatures hold in the teens, falling to the single digits across the north.

Monday will be seasonably cold and dry, with a little moderation, as the readings climb back into the upper 20s under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will build late in the day ahead of a quick-moving storm that will bring up to an inch of snow Monday night, ending around daybreak Tuesday, when the early rush hour could be slick.

A series of low-pressure waves Wednesday and Friday into the weekend could bring some snow, heading into Valentine’s Day weekend, followed by an arctic blast.

Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, snow showers north. Low 12

Monday: Partly sunny. High 29

Tuesday: Morning flurries, clouds linger. High 30 (26)

Wednesday: Cloudy, periods of snow. High 25 (18)

Thursday: Cloudy, snow late. High 27 (22)

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 25 (19)