Cold weekend, a little snow early Sunday will make roads slick

Sunshine brightened the start of the weekend, after near-zero early morning wind chill readings. High pressure brought welcome sunshine, with brisk temperatures in the 20s.

High clouds will lower and thicken tonight as a minor system tracks north of the Great Lakes and another develops in the Southeast. Weakening upper support will cause an area of snow in the Midwest to become lighter moving across Ohio late tonight, with accumulations less than an inch

A surge of cold air will follow Sunday, with early flurries ending, brisk winds and patchy clouds. A coastal storm will bring heavy snow to the I-95 corridor (4-8″) for the second time this week, but nothing like recent the massive nor’easter. High temperatures will struggle to reach 20 degrees on Super Bowl Sunday, with a cold northwest wind.

Monday will be seasonably cold and dry, with a little moderation into the low 30s. A quick-moving storm crossing the Midwest Monday night will bring another light coating of snow early Tuesday and reinforce the cold February pattern.

A series of waves Wednesday and late Thursday could bring some snow, perhaps a wintry mix in the southeast, followed by a blast of arctic air and gusty winds heading into Valentine’s Day weekend.

Forecast

Tonight: Increasing clouds, light snow late (<1″). Low 15

Sunday: Flurries early, blustery, cold, clearing. High 20

Monday: Partly sunny, snow at night. High 28 (12)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 25 (20)

Wednesday: Cloudy, periods of light snow. High 23 (14)

Thursday: Snow developing p.m. High 24 (14)

Friday: Snow showers, windy, colder p.m. High 23 (17)