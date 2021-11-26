COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and colder. High 35

Tonight: Partly cloudy, brisk, and cold. Low 24

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 42

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 41 (33)

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 42 (29)







FORECAST DISCUSSION

A few flurries are flying along and north of I-70. It’s cloudy, brisk and cold. Temperatures are ranging from the low to upper 30s. With a 15-20 mile per hour wind, wind chills are between 20 and 25 degrees. Despite breaks in the clouds later it will stay unseasonably cold today. The afternoon temperature will be in the low to mid-30s, more than 10-degrees below normal.

Tomorrow will be dry and cold. The morning low will be in the mid-20s, but high temperatures in Central Ohio will get back in the low-40s. Looking ahead, overnight lows will be near freezing or below through the beginning of next week, daytime highs will be in the low-to-mid 40s, warming a little each day. Tomorrow night a fast-moving clipper out of the upper Great Lakes will speed south through the region. The system will produce some light rain or wet snow. There will be few if any winter weather impacts since temperatures will be above freezing.



Next week will bring a warming trend with high temperatures rising through the 40s.

Happy Friday/Fri-YAY!!!!!

-Bob