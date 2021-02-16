Cold temps ahead of next chance for snow in Columbus, central Ohio

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Scattered morning flurries, then mostly cloudy & cold. High 20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, frigid morning. Low 5 (Wind Chill: to -4)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, frigid morning. High 23

Thursday: More snow (1-3”), not as cold. High 32 (20)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, brisk winds and colder. High 23 (18)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, cold. 22 (7)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Fat Tuesday!

We will see a few more flurries through the morning, otherwise we’re just watching for cold, mostly cloudy conditions ahead of our next chance for snow.

As low pressure continues to move northeast and head towards New England, it dropped wind chills to 0 and 5 this morning and will keep then near 10 this afternoon as high temperatures will be only around 20.

Tonight will be even colder. As clouds start to clear break up and become mostly cloudy to partly cloudy, temperatures will drop to around 5-degrees above zero. When you factor in a chilly westerly wind though, early morning wind chills will be 0 to -5.

More cold conditions will be in store Wednesday. Highs will only top off in the mid 20s, which is around where normal lows for this time of year usually are.

Clouds will build in Wednesday ahead of our next chance for snow. Snow showers will start late Wednesday, then continue through Thursday. Right now it looks like we will just see 1-2″ of fresh powder tonight, then another 2-4″ Thursday.

We’ll see a break from snow on Friday into the weekend, but temperatures will stay very cold.

Have a great day!

-Liz