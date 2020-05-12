Cold start today, warm-up on the way

FREEZE WARNING UNTIL 9AM.

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Patchy frost early, sunny and cool. High 58

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Low 37

Wednesday: Sunny, warmer. High 63

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, chance of storms. 51/74

Friday: Showers, chance of storms, warm. 63/77

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Today: Most of central, north central and southeastern Ohio is covered in Freeze Warnings which will expire at 9am. Pets should be inside or sheltered from the cold. Morning lows are expected to range from the upper 20s to the low 30s, cold enough to kill plants left outdoors uncovered and freeze outdoor water pipes. Columbus could tie or break a record low of 35 (1976). All Ohio counties are also included in a Frost Advisory also until 9am. Given sunshine and high clouds temperatures should make it into the mid-upper 50s today.

With high pressure very large and in charge of our weather it will be a partly cloudy to clear sky tonight. We will be in very light winds so we could wake up to patchy frost again in the morning. Low temperatures won’t be quite as low as today. Instead it will be in the mid-upper 30s.

As the surface high moves east Central Ohio will get into a southerly flow which will warm us up. That nicer temperature regime will come with more moisture and atmospheric instability so as temperatures increase, into the 60s and eventually the upper 70s, so will the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms for the second half of the week

Have A Great Tuesday!

-Bob