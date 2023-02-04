QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, breezy p.m. High 39

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 33

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, milder. High 48

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 47

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, few showers. High 54

Wednesday: Partly cloudy High 50

Thursday: Rain late. High 53

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s a cold but dry start to the weekend ahead of a much warmer workweek.

We’re waking up to some of the coldest temperatures of the year. Early morning lows are falling to around 10 degrees in Columbus and single digits outside of the city. But, when you factor in a breeze, it is feeling more like we are waking up at or below zero.

After a cold start to the day, sunshine and a southerly breeze will help to boost temperatures up to around 40 degrees, which is right in line with normal for this time of year. The breeze will pick up through the afternoon with wind gusts around 25 mph.

Overnight, the southerly breeze and increasing clouds will help to keep in some of the heat from the day. Lows will only fall to around freezing, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal lows for this time of year.

Dry conditions will continue on Sunday alongside clouds and a southerly breeze. Wind speeds will pick up to around 15-20 mph with gusts closer to 30 mph. This will help temperatures to keep climbing into the mid to upper 40s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

The warm and dry weather will continue for the start of the workweek. Monday, we’ll see more sunshine and a southerly breeze thanks to high pressure to the south. This combination will keep temperatures climbing from the upper 30s in the morning to the mid 40s by the afternoon.

Breezy conditions will continue alongside increasing clouds Tuesday as a front builds to the northwest. This will lead to afternoon showers, wind gusts around 30 mph and high temperatures climbing to the mid 50s.

Warmer than normal temperatures and the chance for showers will continue into Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz