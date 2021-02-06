Cold start to the weekend with even colder air on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

This morning: Some clearing, otherwise partly cloudy and windy. Low 10-15, wind chill down to 0 to -5

Today: Sunshine, chilly. High 26, windchill in the teens

Tonight: Increasing clouds, then chance for light snow showers. Snow less than 1″. Low around 15, wind chill around 10

Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy and cold. High 21

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 29

Tuesday: Chance of snow, mostly cloudy. High 28

Wednesday: Chance for flurries, otherwise partly sunny and cold. High 19

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

Despite sunshine to start to the weekend, it’s going to be a cold day ahead of even colder temperatures.

As a weak system that brough some overnight snow showers and flurries moves out, we will make room for high pressure to take its place. As a result, we will clear out the clouds and have a lighter wind shifting to the southwest at 5-10 mph. Despite the sunshine though, temperatures will only rise from around 10-15 degrees to the mid 20s. But, the breeze will make it feel like it’s below zero first thing in the morning and only in the teens through the warmest part of the day.

Tonight, clouds will move back in as the next system approaches as lows fall back down to around 15 degrees.

Tomorrow, we’ll see a few leftover flurries early, then stay under a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will stay very cold, only staring off around 15 degrees before hitting a high around 20.

We’ll start the weekend with mostly cloudy and cold conditions. Early morning lows on Monday will drop to around 10 degrees, but could feel below zero thanks to a northwest wind.

Through the day, we’ll stay under a partly sunny sky and only reach a high in the upper 20s.

Monday night until Tuesday, a weak area of low pressure and failing cold front will move through. This will keep temperatures in the 20s and bring in another chance for snow showers.

Very cold air will remain in place for the rest of the week. We’ll wake up to single digit lows and only hit highs in the teens.

For the latest on snowfall chances & the cold, keep checking in with NBC4i.com/weather.

Have a great day!

-Liz