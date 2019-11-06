Cold start to November will usher in our first light snowfall of the season Thursday

Enjoy the relatively mild weather Wednesday, because winter is about to put in an appearance Thursday and Friday.

A deep dip in the jet stream coupled with a wave moving northeast along a strong cold front will bring rain and snow to much of the state after daybreak Thursday, winding down to flurries in the afternoon.

The timing of the switchover from rain to snow will favor the mid-morning hours north of I-70 and the afternoon farther south.

Snow accumulations will be minor and mostly limited go grassy surfaces– less than an inch — because the ground is still warm enough to melt most of the snow on contact. A few spots could receive a little over an inch over hilly terrain.