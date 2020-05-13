Cold spring delays plant growth and causes patchy frost damage

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A rare May Alberta clipper brought a little bit of everything late Sunday in Ohio: sun, racing clouds, high winds that downed trees and a few power lines (64 mph at John Glenn Columbus International Airport), lightning and thunder, and small hail before sunset.

In the wake of the fast-moving system came clouds, a record late snowfall at Cleveland (0.2 inch), surpassing May 10, 1902 (0.2 inch) and May 10, 1907 (0.6 inch), and grauel (snow pellets) in the Columbus area and as far south as Hocking County–on May 11!

Record chill ensued Tuesday morning, when the temperature in Columbus plummeted 31 degrees at John Glenn Airport (breaking the 1976 daily record of 35 on May 12), and 29 at OSU Airport in northwest Columbus.

Patchy frost formed early Wednesday, and the city tied its record low at 34 degrees, also reached on May 13, 1996. Subfreezing readings were reported in colder location in eastern Ohio.

OSU entomologist plant specialist Dr. David Shetlar said, “Peaches and cherries got hit hard, but fruit growers say their apples look fine,” following Tuesday’s late-season freeze. Shetlar said grass is growing more slowly, but will spring to life with the advent of warmer temperatures by the weekend, which will surge into the 70s Thursday through Sunday.

The unseasonably cold soil “puts more energy in the roots when the top growth is stunted,” Shetlar said, which preserves a healthy root system. Regarding plants and trees during this late cold spell, differential heat absorption in the trunk can present as patchy frost damage on vulnerable plants and blooms.

Some flowers may not immediately show damage, but blooms could still curl up and turn brown later this week with a delayed response, even as the temperature finally warms up, said Shetlar.