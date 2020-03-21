Cold returns to central Ohio, with a wintry mix Sunday night

Well, after the deluge (3-5 inches of rain since Wednesday), aided by a subtropical feed of moisture colliding with a frontal system that turned roads into rivers, flooded a few neighborhoods, and left lawns very squishy, a sharp cold front is drying things out.

However, after a high of 71 Friday, you’ll need a warm jacket today, with readings in the wintry 30s in a northeasterly flow around Canadian high pressure. A hard freeze early Sunday morning could cause some frost damage for early plants coming out in the unseasonably warm winter (5 degrees above normal)–9th warmest on record, with a scant 11.4 inches of snow in Columbus.

A disturbance coming out of the southern Plains will bring a period of light rain Sunday night that could mix with a few snowflakes in the north. Showers will persist on Monday before the double-barreled low (coastal storm forms) moves on by.

A stronger system will bring a warm-up Tuesday, with more showers and a late storm. High pressure will build in midweek with some clearing, though showers will return late week.

Quick Forecast

Saturday: Cloudy, colder, flurries, late clearing. High 38

Tonight: Few clouds, hard freeze. Low 24

Sunday: Partly sunny, rain/snow at night. High 46

Monday: Showers, chilly. High 44 (34)

Tuesday: Clouds increase, showers p.m. High 56 (36)

Wednesday: Few showers early, mostly cloudy. High 60 (46)

Thursday: Partly sunny, shower possible. High 66 (48)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, some showers. High 61 (47)

Have a good weekend. -Ben