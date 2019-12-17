Cold nights ahead, drier and warmer pattern moving in

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds return, chilly, low 21

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, few flakes, high 26

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 31

Friday: Few clouds, high 40

Saturday: Mixed clouds, high 43

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

It has been an interesting day, with a sloppy start early, but with some sunshine breaking through late melting some additional snowfall. Overnight we will see mostly clear skies early, and then clouds returning late with overnight lows dropping to around 20.

Wind chills overnight will drop into the lower teens to near 10 to start the day on Wednesday. Wednesday will easily be the worst day of the next 7 days. In fact, it might end up being the coldest afternoon the rest of the year as warmer air will be moving in.

Wednesday night temps will fall back into the lower teens to upper single digits under clear skies with little to no wind. Sunshine will be the rule on Thursday with highs near freezing around the lower 30s.

Friday will start off cool near 20, but climb back to around 40 in the afternoon. We will have temps pushing into the lower 40s on Saturday with a mix of clouds.

Sunday the warming pattern continues with highs in the middle 40s under partly cloudy skies. We will have highs in the upper 40s on Monday with partly cloudy skies again.

Tuesday for Christmas Eve, things will remain quite with highs in the upper 40s again, and we could warm even more for Christmas Day Wednesday.

-Dave