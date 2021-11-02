COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST





Today: Clearing skies, unseasonably cool. High 47

Tonight: Mainly clear, cold. Low 30

Wednesday: Partly sunny, chilly. High 48

Thursday: Mixed clouds and sun. High 49 (32)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 51 (31)





FORECAST DISCUSSION





We are in for a quiet and chilly weather pattern this week. Surface high pressure, along with an upper level trough, is in charge. Cool, westerly breezes will help keep it chilly and brisk. Temperatures will be about 10-degrees below normal, in the upper 40s with sunshine today.

Winds shift slightly to the northwest at about 5 miles per hour tonight. That will add a little bite to temperatures around freezing or below in the morning under a mostly clear sky. That is also about 10-degrees below the average low.



Through mid-week a mid-level trough will keep us in this mostly clear and chilly pattern. The cool, dry Canadian air is putting us in a pattern of below 50-degrees days and near freezing mornings until the weekend.



The trough will begin to move to the east Saturday. That will allow temperatures to warm up a little through the beginning of next week. Highs will be in the 50s Saturday and Sunday, then back to near normal in the mid-upper 50s on Monday.

Enjoy your Tuesday!

-Bob



