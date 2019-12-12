Cold morning, milder weather on the way.

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Becoming partly cloudy, milder afternoon. High 41

Tonight: Gradually clearing, not so cold. Low 29

Friday: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of rain late. High 43

Saturday: Morning showers, chance of afternoon showers. 45/37

Sunday: Partly sunny, chance of a few flurries. 36(31)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Once again we will have plenty of sunshine to start the day. And once again we will see more clouds as we go through the day. Clouds won’t be as thick as yesterday and the winds won’t be as strong or as cold as our afternoon highs climb to around 40 this afternoon. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight but it will clear by tomorrow morning. It won’t be quite so cold tonight with lows around 30.

There is a chance of rain showers by late afternoon Friday. Friday night will be a rainy night with some of those showers lingering Saturday morning. The rain will become more scattered during the day Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-40s. Sunday will be colder with partly sunny skies and a slight chance of flurries. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

Bundle up this morning, but it is getting better.

-Bob