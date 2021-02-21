Cold morning ahead of the next wintry mix

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning Partly cloudy to mostly clear, areas of fog and cold. Low 5-10

Today: Clouds increase. High 37

Tonight: Snow to rain mix overnight. Low 33

Monday: Morning rain and snow showers, then clearing. High 38

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 42

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warmer. High 46

Thursday: Mix clouds and sun, breezy, chilly. High 37

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s another very cold start to the day. But, warmer temperatures are on the way after our next chance for a wintry mix.

With high pressure in charge over night and early this morning, we cleared out the clouds and were left with little to no wind. This was the perfect combination for rapidly dropping temperatures. We’re waking up to single digit lows across the area, with some spots dropping below zero. Without much wind early this morning, we at least won’t have to deal with a wind chill. But, we will see the threat for fog and freezing fog knocking down visibility some and creating the potential for ice on cold, untreated surfaces like cars and roads.

Through the day, clouds will start to build back in as a warm front approaches from the southwest. This will also help to pick up a southerly breeze at 5-10 mph. While temperatures will remain below normal for this time of the year, it looks like we’ll at least break the freezing mark for the first time since February 5.

Overnight, a wintry mix of snow and rain will fill in from west to east. Since lows will fall near the freezing mark, the best chance for seeing snow from this will will be for areas north of I-70, while areas south will mostly just get a cold rain. As the front bringing in rain and wet snow moves through, it will help to increase a southeast breeze to around 10-20 mph with gusts at times closer to 30 mph.

Wet, breezy conditions will continue through Monday’s morning drive. Again, the best chance to see snow will be to the north of I-70, more specifically to the north and east of Columbus. Wind gusts will shift to the west, but remain around 30 mph. Temperatures will stay pretty steady through the day in the mid 30s.

Showers will wrap up through the day on Monday, leaving behind a mostly cloudy sky. and the start to a warming trend. Tuesday, high temperatures will be much more seasonal for this time of year, topping off in the lower 40s. Then Wednesday looks like the nicest day of the week with a partly cloudy sky and highs reaching the mid 40s, which is above normal for this time of year.

Then the next chance for showers moves through Wednesday night, which will be followed by a cooler end to the week.

Have a great day!

-Liz