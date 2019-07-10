Cold front on the way, rain & storms expected

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few pop-ups early, partly cloudy, warm, low 73

Thursday: Isolated AM pop-ups, sct’d pm storms, high 86

Friday: Few clouds, drier, nice, high 84

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 89

Sunday: Partly cloudy, isolated pm storms, high 89

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a hot and steamy day today with temps pushing into the 90s and heat index values into the mid to upper 90s. We will see some scattered pop-up storms before midnight tonight, with the biggest threat being heavy rainfall.

Skies will break up later tonight with a very warm, and very muggy night expected with lows only in the lower 70s. Thursday will start off soupy with a few isolated pop-ups expected early, and then giving way to more scattered storms by lunch.

Temps will push into the middle 80s later in the day as the front pushes through our area. This will bring our best chance of strong storms along and slightly ahead of the front.

At this point, most of the state east of I-71 is under a marginal risk, with the far eastern portion of the state under a slight risk of severe storms later on Thursday. The main reason it is east is because the front will be hitting an increasingly warmer and more unstable atmosphere later in the day out east.

The main threat with the storms will be strong gusty winds, but we could also see some pockets of heavy rainfall, and hail will be something to watch for later in the day. Highs on Thursday will be near normal in the middle 80s.

Behind the front, glorious weather returns for Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 80s. We will see more humidity as we head into the weekend with highs on Saturday in the upper 80s to near 90 with a few clouds.

Sunday a cold front to our north will stall and sag south, and will give us some more clouds, and could throw a few isolated storms down into the middle of the state late day into the evening hours, highs again near 90.

Monday that front will be draped across our area early, and then lift north, this will at least give us a chance of a few storms, otherwise another hot day with temps in the upper 80s.

Tuesday with the front north and moving away, we will see temps pushing up to the lower 90s again with a few clouds.

By the middle of next week, all eyes will be on the remnants of the Tropical Depression 2/Barry as it appears they will get caught up and pulled into our backyard, bringing tropical rains into our area for Wednesday and possibly into Thursday of next week.

With extensive clouds, and showers around this should keep temps a degree or two below normal. Again, this is far out for a tropical system, and the eventual path could make a tighter u-turn and stay south as well, meaning we would end up being hotter by the middle of next week.

We will continue to monitor that over the next week, and make adjustments as the path of that system starts to play out more.

-Dave