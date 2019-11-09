Cold Saturday, milder Sunday, then snow again

Happy Saturday!

A cold flow and weak upper impulse has kept the sky mostly cloudy until late in the day, holding temperatures to the upper 30s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight as a warm front lifts north, keeping readings in the 30s.

Milder air will prevail on Sunday, boosting temperatures into the seasonable mid-50s as skies clear in the afternoon.

A strong cold front will cross the state on Monday with morning rain showers turning to afternoon snow showers, as temperatures tumble again through the 30s. A light snow accumulation of an inch or two is possible Monday night, making roads slippery for the first time this season.

Record cold is likely Tuesday and Wednesday under high pressure. Daytime highs will struggle to reach the freezing mark and morning minimums will dip into the teens!

Tonight: Clouds linger, not as cold. Low 34

Sunday: Considerable cloudiness, breezy, milder. High 54

Monday: Rain to snow showers. High 39, falling to the low 30s

Tuesday: Flurries, brisk, winter-like. High 29 (24)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very cold. High 32 (16)

Thursday: Partly cloudy. 41 (22)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 44 (27)

Have a great weekend! -Ben