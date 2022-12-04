QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, chilly, high 41

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, low 25

Monday: Clouds increase, afternoon showers, high 47

Tuesday: Rainy, breezy, high 50

Wednesday: Rain showers, high 54

Thursday: Clouds, afternoon rain, high 48

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Sunday!

It’s a clear but cold end to the weekend ahead of a soggy workweek.

Thanks to high pressure, clouds have cleared out and temperatures have responded by falling to the teens and 20s early this morning. Despite sunshine and a light breeze, temperatures will stay on the chilly side and only climb to around 40 degrees.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky. This will lead to another chilly start to the day with lows in the 20s on Monday.

By Monday afternoon clouds will build in alongside a southerly breeze that will help to boost temperatures into the mid to upper 40s. These clouds are ahead of a cold front that will bring in rain showers Monday night into Tuesday.

Behind the front, we’ll see a brief break in showers as highs climb to around 50 degrees. More showers will be on the way late Tuesday into Wednesday as a second system moves through. We’ll stay in an active weather pattern leading more more rain in the forecast for Thursday and Friday as well.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Liz