Cold, dry start with snow showers on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, brisk, light snow later. High 26

Tonight: Light snow tapering off around daybreak. Low 19

Thursday: Cloudy, brisk, chance of light snow. High 27

Friday: Mostly cloudy, brisk. High 26(17)

Saturday: AM flurries then scattered light snow. High 24(14)

Sunday: Early AM snow, windy and cold. High 19(12)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

High pressure centered north of the area is keeping us dry this morning. So we are cold and dry to start the day. Cold will stick around but by late this afternoon dry will go by the wayside. A Storm Team 4 Weather Alert starts this afternoon. Light snow will move into the state from west to east in Ohio and could make driving difficult for the afternoon rush through tomorrow. We can expect about one-half inch in Columbus. A mix of rain and snow will be possible around and south of the Ohio River. Today’s high will be in the mid-20s.

The snow will gradually focus more on southern Ohio by tomorrow morning. Accumulations of a half-inch are likely tonight. Some surfaces may become slippery overnight with temperatures tumbling into the teens, around 18 in Columbus.

There will be more chances of light snow tomorrow. Friday will be dry. Highs will be in the mid-upper 20s both days.

It looks like it will be much colder this weekend with an Arctic blast that will drop lows into the single digits and highs to the teens by Sunday and Presidents Day.

Have a happy Hump Day!

-Bob