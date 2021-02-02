Cold day ahead of sunshine and then another wintry mix

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, flurries early, cold wind. High 27

Tonight: Partial clearing, cold and breezy. Low 15

Wednesday: Sunny, still cold. High 28

Thursday: PM rain showers. High 38 (14)

Friday: Wintry mix to snow showers. High 34(29)

Saturday: Partly sunny, chilly. High 32(19)

Multiple central Ohio counties remain under Snow Emergencies

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Groundhog Day!

Snow flurries will wrap up through the morning ahead of some chilly sunshine tomorrow and a wintry mix to end the week. It’s Groundhog Day, and so far we’ve seen conflicting opinions from furry prognosticators about whether we will see 6 more weeks of winter, or an early spring.

As a cold area of high pressure moves in late today, we will see snow flurries clear out and clouds eventually start to clear. Most of the day though, we will stay under a cloudy sky with a northwest wind around 10-15 mph. This will make temperatures feel like they are in the teens all day long instead of our cold afternoon high of around 28 degrees, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Clouds will clear out tonight, and get rid of any insolation to help keep in our already limited daytime heat. As a result, lows will bottom out in the teens, but feel more like single digits when you factor in a 5-10 mph wind out of the northwest.

With high pressure moving overhead, we’ll see a return of sunshine Wednesday. But, sunshine doesn’t walkways mean warmer weather. Highs tomorrow will be just like today, only reaching the upper 20s.

Clouds will build back in on Wednesday night and Thursday, but thanks to a southerly shift in wind highs will be much more seasonal and in the upper 30s.

This warmup though is ahead of the next round of showers. We’ll see rain showers in time for the evening commute. These will transition to snow Thursday night into Friday as lows fall to the upper 20s. Snow showers will continue on Friday as highs struggle to even reach freezing.

Much colder polar air moves in by the end of the weekend and start of the week. Highs Sunday & Monday will only be in the teens, and early lows will only be around zero early Monday morning.

Have a great day!

-Liz