WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY SOUTHEAST OHIO UNTIL 8 A.M.

A southern storm brought a coating to a few inches of snow to central and southern Ohio, with flurries lingering this morning. A gusty northwesterly wind has pushed wind chills to near or a little below zero, so bundle up!

Skies will remain mostly cloudy with a little afternoon sun and temperatures only around 20 degrees. Clearing Friday night means another frigid overnight, with morning readings in the low 10s. Saturday will be mainly sunny and milder, as high pressure slides off to the east and winds turn southerly. Clouds will increase late in the day.

Showers are likely Saturday night with a cold front, ending as a little wet snow Sunday morning, followed by another blast of arctic air to start the new week.

FORECAST

Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, cold. High 21

Tonight: Clearing, light winds, wintry. Low 12

Saturday: Mostly sunny, moderating. High 37

Sunday: Morning rain/snow. High 42 (35), falling to 37

Monday: Mix clouds and sun, much colder. High 25 (18)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cold. High 28 (12)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, milder. High 41 (22)

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 43 (30)