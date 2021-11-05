COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST



Today: Brilliant sunshine. High 52

Tonight: Mainly clear, cold. Low 30

Saturday: Sunny, milder. High 57

Sunday: Sunshine, nice day. High 61 (35)

Monday: Mostly sunny, milder. High 65 (41)





FORECAST DISCUSSION



Surface high pressure is centered right over northeast Ohio this morning. With a dry airmass in place the combination is perfect for a sunny day with just a few fair-weather cumulus clouds.



It is starting out very cold again. The low temperature in the city will be a few degrees shy of freezing with some locations in the mid-20s again. High temperatures will be around 50-55. Clear skies tonight for Football Friday Night and that will allow for one more frigid night before high pressure moves east into Pennsylvania.



The light winds will turn to the south and high temperatures will finally get back into the normal range tomorrow, near the upper-50s.

A system moving through the Great Lakes tomorrow will have little real effect on Central Ohio weather. The return flow will be warmer air from the south into the area. Temperatures will inch above the “normal” range by Sunday afternoon. With sunny days, the southerly flow and dry air it will continue to get warmer right into next week.





Happy Friday/Fri-YAY!!

-Bob